Heading into Sunday's final round, Sei Young Kim shared the record for lowest score to par in a LPGA event with Annika Sorenstam. After her win at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic has that distinction all to her self.

"When I warmup in this -- not morning, afternoon -- I was feel a little bit of different than the third round because a little bit of pressure. And then after that I think about the how do you handle nerves today. Maybe it's going to be really a hard time or really good time. Yeah, and then I setting my goals just keep relax and then until last hole. Yeah, it did, and then except last three holes I couldn't control nervous because it's almost done," said Sei Young Kim.