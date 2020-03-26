Masks for Green Bay Admin Update March 25, 2020

1  of  70
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

Masks for Green Bay Admin Update March 25, 2020

Masks of Green Bay
Posted: / Updated:
Announcement: Lauri Nebel Cullen  

Admin · 6:26pm 3-25-20 Facebook: Masks for Green Bay

Updated Status – March 25, 2020: The suitability and use of cloth facemasks in our hospitals is being evaluated as the COVID-19 epidemic has created a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). At this time, our plan is to make a small quantity of cloth facemasks for the hospitals, based on a new pattern, and test them. We have a group of volunteers who are making these “test masks” now. The outpouring of support from the community to provide assistance to our hospitals has been overwhelming. We want to respect your time and resources to make sure we are asking for a product that can be utilized in the event of an extreme emergency. Therefore, we are not requesting any masks be made for the hospitals until this evaluation has been completed. We are so grateful to live in such a caring community and appreciate your generosity and patience.

We would also like to relay the following information that is guiding our actions. We are aware that cloth masks are not effective to prevent COVID-19 infection and may provide an unjustified feeling of safety against viral and bacterial infections.

The guidance set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that cloth masks should be considered personal protection of last resort.:

In settings where facemasks are not available, Health Care Personnel (HCP) might use homemade masks (e.g., bandana, scarf) for care of patients with COVID-19 as a last resort. However, homemade masks are not considered Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), since their capability to protect is unknown. Caution should be exercised when considering this option. Homemade masks should ideally be used in combination with a face shield that covers the entire front (that extends to the chin or below) and sides of the face.(1)

Cloth masks do not protect against COVID-19, they have not been scientifically shown to be effective against the spread of diseases. We are requesting these cloth masks only to be used for a dire emergency hospital situation where commercial surgical masks and N95 masks are in extremely short supply or unavailable. “Masks for Green Bay” does not want to mislead the community because we have requested these masks for the hospitals. The general public, including the elderly, should not be wearing cloth masks in the belief that it will prevent COVID-19.

(1)https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/ppe-strategy/face-masks.html

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"

Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey"

Olympics postponed until 2021

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympics postponed until 2021"

UW-Oshkosh women's basketball still digesting a season cut short

Thumbnail for the video titled "UW-Oshkosh women's basketball still digesting a season cut short"