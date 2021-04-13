Skip to content
McAllister Landscape Supplies Mothers Day Giveaway
Coronavirus News
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Live, in-person ‘Same Time, Next Year’ scheduled in Tisch Mills
Gov. Evers, DHS to host April 13 COVID-19 briefing
Chicago Cubs concerned about possible COVID-19 outbreak
US recommends pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine use over blood clots
Video
Trending Stories
Why some people should return their stimulus checks
City of Green Bay puts Habitat for Humanity build on hold
Video
Chicago Cubs concerned about possible COVID-19 outbreak
‘We wanted to bring the bigger city vibe’: Vintage streetwear, sneaker store opens in Appleton
Video
Justice for Daunte Wright Rally draws small crowd in Appleton
Video
Your Local Election HQ
Elijah Behnke wins State Assembly District 89 over Karl Jaeger
Video
Justin Nickels re-elected as Manitowoc Mayor over candidate Chris Able
Video
Jill Underly wins State School Superintendent, defeating Deborah Kerr
Video
Local Sports
Blizzard preps for 2021 season
Video
Game of the Week: Notre Dame wins instant classic on late field goal
Video
High School Sports Xtra: Extended interview with state swimming champ Brigitta Neverman
Video
Appleton's AJ Powell gets Masters experience at Drive, Chip, & Putt
Video
High School Volleyball Regionals: Appleton North girls, boys advance
Video
HS Football: De Pere ends Bay Port's 38-game conference win streak, full Friday highlights
Video