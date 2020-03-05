3 cheeses from Wisconsin in Top 20 at World Championship Cheese Contest

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Out of a record-breaking 3,667 entries, three Wisconsin cheeses have made the Top 20 in the world.
Marieke Gouda in Throp, Emmi Roth in Seymour and Maple Leaf Cheesemakers in Monroe are still in the running for the top prize.
The 2020 World Champion Cheese will be named Thursday in Madison. The event is sold out, but the announcement can be viewed live at WorldChampionCheese.org
The World Championship Cheese Contest, started in 1957. It is the largest technical cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredient competition in the world.
Here is a full listing of the top 20 cheeses in the world:
Class 5: Cheddar, Aged Two Years or Longer
Cheese Name: Agropur Grand Cheddar 3 Years
Maker: Agropur
Company: Agropur
Location: Saint-Hubert, Quebec, Canada
________________________________________
Class 7: Traditional Waxed Cheddar, Sharp to Aged
Cheese Name: English Hollow Cheddar
Maker: Maple Leaf Cheesemaking Team
Company: Maple Leaf Cheesemakers, Inc.
Location: Monroe, Wisconsin, United States
________________________________________
Class 29: Parmesan
Cheese Name: Parmigiano-Reggiano
Maker: Team Il Re
Company: Royal A-ware (Netherlands)
Location: Italy
________________________________________
Class 35: Gorgonzola
Cheese Name: Roth Gorgonzola Cheese
Maker: Team Emmi Roth-Seymour
Company: Emmi Roth
Location: Seymour, Wisconsin, United States
________________________________________
Class 37: Blue Veined Cheeses with Exterior Molding
Cheese Name: Cambozola Black
Maker: Champignon North America, Inc.
Company: Käserei Champignon
Location: Lauben, Bavaria, Germany
________________________________________
Class 39: Gouda, Young (0-4 months)
Cheese Name: Holland Master, North-Holland Gouda Mild, PGI
Maker: Team Lutjewiinkel
Company: Royal FrieslandCampina-Export
Location: Lutjewiinkel, Netherlands
________________________________________
Class 40: Gouda, Mature (4-10 months)
Cheese Name: Lutjewiinkel Noord Hollandse Gouda PDO
Maker: Team Lutjewiinkel
Company: Royal FrieslandCampina-Export
Location: Lutjewiinkel, Netherlands
________________________________________
Class 43: Gouda, Smoked
Cheese Name: Marieke Gouda Smoked Cumin
Maker: Marieke Gouda Team
Company: Marieke Gouda
Location: Thorp, Wisconsin, United States
________________________________________
Class 47: Open Class: Soft Ripened Cheeses, Flavored
Cheese Name: Lait Bloomer
Maker: Murray’s Cheese & Jasper Hill
Company: Murray’s Cheese & Jasper Hill;
Location: Long Island City, New York, United States
________________________________________
Class 48: Latin American Style Fresh Cheeses
Cheese Name: Queso Panela
Maker: El Mexicano
Company: Marquez Brothers International, INC
Location: Hanford, California, United States
________________________________________
Class 51: Gruyere
Cheese Name: Gourmino Le Gruyère AOP
Maker: Michael Spycher, Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus
Company: Gourmino AG
Location: Urtenen-Schoenbuehl, Bern, Switzerland
________________________________________
Class 53: Open Class: Alpine Cheeses
Cheese Name: Le Maréchal
Maker: Fromagerie Le Maréchal SA
Company: Fromagerie Le Maréchal SA
Location: Granges-Marnard, Vaud, Switzerland
________________________________________
Class 56: Washed Rind/Smear Ripened Semi-soft (Semi-hard) Cheeses (6 months and longer)
Cheese Name: Alter Fritz
Maker: Hardegger Käse AG
Company: Hardegger Käse AG
Location: Jonschwil, St. Gallen, Switzerland
________________________________________
Class 67: Open Class: Hard Cheeses
Cheese Name: Gallus Grand CRU
Maker: Hardegger Käse AG
Company: Hardegger Käse AG
Location: Jonschwil, St. Gallen, Switzerland
________________________________________
Class 68: Open Class: Hard Cheeses with Natural Rind
Cheese Name: St. Malachi Reserves
Maker: Team Doe Run
Company: The Farm at Doe Run
Location: Coatesville, Pennsylvania, United States
____________________________________
Class 74: Reduced Fat Soft & Semi-soft Cheeses
Cheese Name: Milner 30+ Extra Matured
Maker: Team Steenderen
Company: Royal FrieslandCampaina-Export
Location: Steenderen, Netherlands
________________________________________
Class 75: Reduced Fat Hard Cheeses
Cheese Name: Beemster Lite Old 30+
Company: Beemster
Location: Westbeemster, Netherlands
________________________________________
Class 91: Hard Goat’s Milk Cheeses
Cheese Name: Old Amsterdam Aged Goat Gouda
Maker: Old Amsterdam
Company: Westland Kaasexport BV
Location: Huizen, Netherlands
________________________________________
Class 93: Washed Rind/Smear Ripened Goat’s Milk Cheeses
Cheese Name: Highlander
Maker: Jasper Hill Farm
Company: Cellars at Jasper Hill
Location: Greensboro, Vermont, United States
________________________________________
Class 104: Hard Mixed Milk Cheeses (0-6 months)
Cheese Name: Iberico Mixed Milk Hard Cheese
Maker: Miguel Angel García-Baquero
Company: Lacteas García Baquero, S. A.
Location: Alcazar De San Juan, Spain