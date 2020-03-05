3 cheeses from Wisconsin in Top 20 at World Championship Cheese Contest

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Out of a record-breaking 3,667 entries, three Wisconsin cheeses have made the Top 20 in the world.

Marieke Gouda in Throp, Emmi Roth in Seymour and Maple Leaf Cheesemakers in Monroe are still in the running for the top prize.

The 2020 World Champion Cheese will be named Thursday in Madison. The event is sold out, but the announcement can be viewed live at WorldChampionCheese.org

The World Championship Cheese Contest, started in 1957. It is the largest technical cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredient competition in the world.

Here is a full listing of the top 20 cheeses in the world:

Class 5: Cheddar, Aged Two Years or Longer

Cheese Name: Agropur Grand Cheddar 3 Years

Maker: Agropur

Company: Agropur

Location: Saint-Hubert, Quebec, Canada

________________________________________

Class 7: Traditional Waxed Cheddar, Sharp to Aged

Cheese Name: English Hollow Cheddar

Maker: Maple Leaf Cheesemaking Team

Company: Maple Leaf Cheesemakers, Inc.

Location: Monroe, Wisconsin, United States

________________________________________

Class 29: Parmesan

Cheese Name: Parmigiano-Reggiano

Maker: Team Il Re

Company: Royal A-ware (Netherlands)

Location: Italy

________________________________________

Class 35: Gorgonzola

Cheese Name: Roth Gorgonzola Cheese

Maker: Team Emmi Roth-Seymour

Company: Emmi Roth

Location: Seymour, Wisconsin, United States

________________________________________

Class 37: Blue Veined Cheeses with Exterior Molding

Cheese Name: Cambozola Black

Maker: Champignon North America, Inc.

Company: Käserei Champignon

Location: Lauben, Bavaria, Germany

________________________________________

Class 39: Gouda, Young (0-4 months)

Cheese Name: Holland Master, North-Holland Gouda Mild, PGI

Maker: Team Lutjewiinkel

Company: Royal FrieslandCampina-Export

Location: Lutjewiinkel, Netherlands

________________________________________

Class 40: Gouda, Mature (4-10 months)

Cheese Name: Lutjewiinkel Noord Hollandse Gouda PDO

Maker: Team Lutjewiinkel

Company: Royal FrieslandCampina-Export

Location: Lutjewiinkel, Netherlands

________________________________________

Class 43: Gouda, Smoked

Cheese Name: Marieke Gouda Smoked Cumin

Maker: Marieke Gouda Team

Company: Marieke Gouda

Location: Thorp, Wisconsin, United States

________________________________________

Class 47: Open Class: Soft Ripened Cheeses, Flavored

Cheese Name: Lait Bloomer

Maker: Murray’s Cheese & Jasper Hill

Company: Murray’s Cheese & Jasper Hill;

Location: Long Island City, New York, United States

________________________________________

Class 48: Latin American Style Fresh Cheeses

Cheese Name: Queso Panela

Maker: El Mexicano

Company: Marquez Brothers International, INC

Location: Hanford, California, United States

________________________________________

Class 51: Gruyere

Cheese Name: Gourmino Le Gruyère AOP

Maker: Michael Spycher, Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus

Company: Gourmino AG

Location: Urtenen-Schoenbuehl, Bern, Switzerland

________________________________________

Class 53: Open Class: Alpine Cheeses

Cheese Name: Le Maréchal

Maker: Fromagerie Le Maréchal SA

Company: Fromagerie Le Maréchal SA

Location: Granges-Marnard, Vaud, Switzerland

________________________________________

Class 56: Washed Rind/Smear Ripened Semi-soft (Semi-hard) Cheeses (6 months and longer)

Cheese Name: Alter Fritz

Maker: Hardegger Käse AG

Company: Hardegger Käse AG

Location: Jonschwil, St. Gallen, Switzerland

________________________________________

Class 67: Open Class: Hard Cheeses

Cheese Name: Gallus Grand CRU

Maker: Hardegger Käse AG

Company: Hardegger Käse AG

Location: Jonschwil, St. Gallen, Switzerland

________________________________________

Class 68: Open Class: Hard Cheeses with Natural Rind

Cheese Name: St. Malachi Reserves

Maker: Team Doe Run

Company: The Farm at Doe Run

Location: Coatesville, Pennsylvania, United States

____________________________________

Class 74: Reduced Fat Soft & Semi-soft Cheeses

Cheese Name: Milner 30+ Extra Matured

Maker: Team Steenderen

Company: Royal FrieslandCampaina-Export

Location: Steenderen, Netherlands

________________________________________

Class 75: Reduced Fat Hard Cheeses

Cheese Name: Beemster Lite Old 30+

Company: Beemster

Location: Westbeemster, Netherlands

________________________________________

Class 91: Hard Goat’s Milk Cheeses

Cheese Name: Old Amsterdam Aged Goat Gouda

Maker: Old Amsterdam

Company: Westland Kaasexport BV

Location: Huizen, Netherlands

________________________________________

Class 93: Washed Rind/Smear Ripened Goat’s Milk Cheeses

Cheese Name: Highlander

Maker: Jasper Hill Farm

Company: Cellars at Jasper Hill

Location: Greensboro, Vermont, United States

________________________________________

Class 104: Hard Mixed Milk Cheeses (0-6 months)

Cheese Name: Iberico Mixed Milk Hard Cheese

Maker: Miguel Angel García-Baquero

Company: Lacteas García Baquero, S. A.

Location: Alcazar De San Juan, Spain