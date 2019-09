(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has proclaimed September 20th as Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Day.



It acknowledges the farmers, growers, producers, and foresters who contribute to Wisconsin’s economy.



Several local farms are offering special events.



Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy LLC in Kewaunee is offering free tours. The whole family is welcome.



You need to register ahead of time by visiting https://www.pagelsponderosa.com/