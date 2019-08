KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Farmstead cheese is a unique category of dairy product. To add the word to a label, the cheese must be made on your farm, with milk from your cows.



It is happening at Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy. The head cheesemaker took us for a tour to showcase how this award winning cheese starts being made just 90 seconds after the cow is milked.



To find Ponderosa Farmstead Cheese near you, check out this store locator. https://www.pagelsponderosa.com/cheese/