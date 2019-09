(WFRV) – The National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help will celebrate the birth of the Blessed Mother, Feast of the Nativity of Mary, on Sunday, Sept. 8, along with the third annual Blessing of the Grapes. The Blessing of the Grapes marks the start of the fall harvest; a time to give thanks for the growing season.

Registration for the event is required with a cost of $10. Please visitwww.ShrineOfOurLadyOfGoodHelp.com for more information or to register.