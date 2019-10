(WFRV) – Dan Brick joins Millaine to chat about why it is so important for farmers to share their story with consumers.

Dan is a former Aldo Leopold Conservation Award winner and owner of his family’s 170 year-old farm near Green Bay, which encompasses 1,200 acres and 900 cows.

On National Farmer’s Day, he celebrates the cutting-edge farming conservation techniques control run-off and promote clean water and how his family aims to exceed environmental standards for the land.