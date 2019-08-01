Dairy Cares sets fundraising record

(WFRV) – In a record-setting evening, Dairy Cares of Wisconsin raised $241,500 for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.



The group, made up of agriculture professionals, including producers, processors, logistics, retail, finance and other industry-related fields has raised more than a million dollars since its inception.



Children’s Hospital provides health care services to some of the most critically ill children.



Last year, the hospital named its new simulation lab in honor of Dairy Cares for the group’s ongoing support. The lab is an experiential learning space that helps doctors and nurses practice and prepare for medical crises and worst-case scenarios.



Millaine Wells chats with one of the founders of the organization to see how farms of all sizes continue to make an impact, even in financially tight times.



To learn more about Dairy Cares visit www.dairycaresofwisconsin.org

