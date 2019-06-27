Energy efficient ventilation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Proper ventilation in livestock facilities, greenhouses, and crop storage barns is important to prevent heat

stress in the summer, circulate oxygen, and remove moisture and odors.

By installing energy efficient fans and practicing proper maintenance you can improve the air quality in your building and reduce energy costs

In February 2016, a dairy farm in northeast Wisconsin worked with Focus on Energy to manage their energy use. They installed three

circulation fans, 36 ventilation fans, and one process fan to ensure proper ventilation and reduce energy use. This dairy farm received

$4,798 in incentives and by completing this project they will benefit from $4,313* in annual savings on their energy bills! *Calculated using average rate of $0.11/kWh