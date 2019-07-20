Fair season highlights heritage and hope

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fair season is underway. It is a chance to highlight the hard work farmers do year round.

It is also an important learning opportunity for the next generation.



Upcoming fairs across Northeast Wisconsin



July 23-28

Outagamie County Fair — The fair will be held at the Outagamie County Fairgrounds, 37 N. Main St., Seymour, Wisconsin. Visit www.outagamiecountyfair.com or call 920-833-2941 for more information.



July 31-Aug. 4

Door County Fair — The fair will be held at John Miles Fair Park, 812 N. 14th Ave., Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. Visit www.doorcountyfair.com or call 920-746-7126 for more information.



Winnebago County Fair — The fair will be held at the Exposition Center and Fair Grounds, 3017 Wisconsin Highway 116, Omro, Wisconsin. Visit www.winnebagocountyfaironline.com or call 920-685-3013 for more information.



August 1-11

Wisconsin State Fair

The fair will be held at the Wisconsin State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St., West Allis, Wisconsin. Visit wistatefair.com for more information.



Aug. 10-11 and 15-18

Oconto County Fair

The fair will be held at Zippel Park/Oconto County Fairgrounds, E. Park St., Gillett, Wisconsin. Visit www.ocontocountyfair.org or call 920-834-6845.



August 14-18

Brown County Fair — The fair will be held at the Brown County Fairgrounds, 1500 Fort Howard Ave., De Pere, Wisconsin. Visit www.browncountyfair.com or call 920-336-7292 for more information.



August 21-25

Manitowoc County Fair — The fair will be held at the Manitowoc County Fairgrounds, 4921 Expo Drive, Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Visit www.co.manitowoc.wi.us or call 920-683-4000 for more information.



Waupaca County Fair — The fair will be held at the Waupaca County Fairgrounds, 602 South St., Weyauwega, Wisconsin. Visit waupacacountyfair.org for more information.



August 22-25

Marinette County Fair — The fair will be held at the Marinette County Fairgrounds, Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Visit marinettecountyfair.com or call 715-856-5021 for more information.



Aug. 28-Sept. 2

Shawano County Fair — The fair will be held at the Shawano County Fairgrounds, 990 E. Green Bay St., Shawano, Wisconsin. Visit www.shawanocountyfair.net for more information.



Aug. 30-Sept. 2

Calumet County Fair

The fair will be held at the Calumet County Fairgrounds, 200 W. Chestnut St., Chilton, Wisconsin. Visit www.calumetcountyfair.com for more information.

