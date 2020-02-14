Farm Family: Finger Family Farm

(WFRV) – A couple from Oconto County recieved Wisconsin’s Outstanding Young Farmer Award.

This week Millaine Wells gets a tour of their operation to learn more about thier hands on approach to running a farm.

The announcment shares more about the winners, saying:

Philip & Laura Finger Oconto, WI. Philip Finger is a fifth generation farmer on his family farm which has been in existence since 1872. When Philip and Laura married, Laura bought into the family farm as well. Finger Family Farm currently includes a total of 1900 crop acres and 540 cows. The Fingers work together as a team, as Philip’s passion is genetics, while Laura’s passion is calves, complimenting each other along the way. The Fingers will be hosting their county Breakfast on the Farm in 2022 which is the 150th Anniversary of their family farm.