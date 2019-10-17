Farm Family: LaClare Expansion

MALONE, Wis. (WFRV) – LaClare Family Creamery is opening the doors on its $10 million expansion that will make it a national leader in Chevre cheese production.

The creamery, established in 1979, essentially doubles its operational footprint with the 28,000-square-foot addition.

The project includes investments in manufacturing as well as a new store and cafe for consumers. Visitors will also be able to view the cheesemaking process through windows overlooking the plant.

Millaine Wells takes us on a tour.

Find out more at laclarefamilycreamery.com