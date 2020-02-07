Farm Family: Outstanding Young Farmer Award

(WFRV) – A couple from Oconto County received Wisconsin’s Outstanding Young Farmer Award.

The announcment shares more about the winners, saying:

Philip Finger is a fifth generation farmer on his family farm which has been in existence since 1872. When Philip and Laura married, Laura bought into the family farm as well. Finger Family Farm currently includes a total of 1900 crop acres and 540 cows. The Fingers work together as a team, as Philip’s passion is genetics, while Laura’s passion is calves, complimenting each other along the way. The Fingers will be hosting their county Breakfast on the Farm in 2022 which is the 150th Anniversary of their family farm.

You can learn more about the other nominees and the program itself at http://www.wi-oyf.org/