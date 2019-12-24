Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center STEM Week

(WFRV) – Farm Wisconsin is hosting its first ever STEM Week.

December 26th through the 31st, various businesses and organizations will be on site from 10:00am to 2:00pm each day to provide new, captivating activities for the week.

Geared specifically towards students ranging from kindergarten to high school seniors, these activities will all focus on STEM.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math. See how advancements in these four fields are combining forces to change and shape the way agriculture looks. Learn how to apply new technologies to real-life agricultural situations.

Participation in these activities will be included in the normal Farm Wisconsin daily admission fees ($16 adults, $12 senior, $8 kids ages 4-18) or your Farm Wisconsin membership.

The center will be open for its normal business hours of 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Find out more at farmwisconsin.org