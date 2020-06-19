Farmers checkoff dollars used to promote Wisconsin dairy products

(WFRV) – Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is the marketing and promotion arm for Wisconsin’s dairy farmers.

According to DFA “The organization strives to build awareness of Wisconsin-produced dairy products by creating national publicity, managing digital advertising, and driving sales, distribution and trial through retail and foodservice promotions. It also supports in-school education about the benefits of dairy and funding for the UW Center for Dairy Research”.

You can learn more about how checkoff dollars are used, in this segment with Katie Hepler, Marketing Director For Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.