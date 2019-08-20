Focus on Energy Dryer Maintenance Program

(WFRV) – Focus on Energy wants to help pay for maintenance around your farm or agribusiness.



They have just launched a program to dry grain more energy efficiently.

According to Focus on Energy:



We will provide $150 per grain dryer tuned up to help youdry your grain more energy efficiently. By tuning up your grain dryer, you could see improved control,less downtime and a return on your investment less than halfway through the drying season.

Here are a few maintenance items to expect during your tune-up:

• Cleaning fans and lubricating bearings associated with ventilation systems

• Cleaning screens (drying floor and columns)

• Cleaning burner, checking pressure regulator and inlet air adjustment

• Cleaning and calibrating temperature sensors

• Cleaning and calibrating moisture sensors

• Optimizing control settings including plenum temperature set points



Customers must be served by a Focus on Energy participating utility provider to qualify. For more information, call 888.947.7828 or visit focusonenergy.com/agribusiness to get started.

