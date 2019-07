(WFRV) – The Brown County Farm Bureau is celebrating National Ice Cream Month.



They are giving away free sundaes at the NEW Zoo on July 13.

It is part of Princess & Zooper Hero Day.



Zoo guests will have the opportunity to meet over a dozen movie princesses and popular super heroes who will be stationed throughout the Zoo. Come dressed as your favorite princess or super hero for amazing photo opportunities.



Get your free ice cream between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.