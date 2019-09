(GRAND CHUTE) – A garden at Fox Valley Technical College is helping their culinary students grow.



Millaine chats with one of the program instructors about the benefit of this unique campus feature.



If you would like to sample some of the dishes prepared by FVTC students, they run a restaurant on campus called Ione’s Dining Room.



Reservations are limited, so give a call to 920-996-2922.