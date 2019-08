Midwest Farm Weekly (WFRV) – The number of female producers on Wisconsin farms increased by 16% between 2012 and 2017, according to the latest census by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Women farmers, ranchers and agricultural managers outearned their male counterparts in 2017, one of just 10 occupations in which that’s the case.

Millaine Wells introduces us to a few women who are lending their expertise to the industry.