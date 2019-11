EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (DAN HAGENOW VIDEO CREATION) - Huntsinger Farms of Eau Claire has been selected to host the 2020 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days (WFTD) in Eau Claire County. The event is scheduled for July 21st – 23rd, 2020.

Huntsinger Farms and its subsidiary Silver Spring Foods, Inc. was founded by Ellis Huntsinger, who is nationally recognized as a pioneer in Horseradish farming, in 1929. Still family-owned by Huntsinger's granddaughter Nancy Bartusch and two great-grandsons, Eric and Ryan Rygg, Huntsinger Farms is now the world's largest grower and processor of horseradish.