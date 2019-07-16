Jefferson County Farm Technology Days



(WFRV) – Make plans now to attend Farm Technology Days in Jefferson County.



According to a press release “The Walter Family had its start in farming in 1957 when Bud & Bev purchased 50 acres in Jefferson County’s township of Grellton. Their son Mike and his wife, Sarah, took over the farm in 1992, naming it M&S Farms. The farm and family grew quickly. In 2003 the Walters decided to rename the farm Walter Grain Farms. The 2nd and 3rd generations continue the farming tradition started by the late Bud Walter, with the 4th generation coming up fast!”.



Wisconsin Farm Technology Days is happening July 23 through the 25 at Walter Grain Farms in Johnson Creek.



See full show details at wifarmtechnologydays.com