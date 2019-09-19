Kewaunee County Agricultural Heritage Days

(WFRV) – Kewaunee County welcomes the family to the fairgrounds in Luxemburg for its annual Agricultural Heritage Days.



There are plenty of opportunities to get an up close look at hundreds of tractors and other pieces of farm machinery.



Visitors can also take a wagon ride, watch threshing demonstrations, and enjoy heritage food, while strolling through dozens of vendors.



Date: Sept. 21, 2019 – Sept. 22, 2019

Time: 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Location: Kewaunee County Fairgrounds (625 3rd Street – Luxemburg, WI 54217)

