Local woman elected to Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation board

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation continues to celebrate it’s 100 year anniversary. 

At the annual meeting a new president was elected to serve, following the retirement of longtime president Jim Holte. Joe Bragger will be his predecessor and has been actively involved in Farm Bureau for many years. 

We get to hear more about him in this interview with Kelly Oudenhoven of Outagamie County. She was elected to a one-year term as chair of the Young Farmer and Agriculturist Committee and will serve as the representative on the board. 

To connect with your local chapter of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation click here:  https://wfbf.com/

