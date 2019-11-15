Meet the hosts of Farm Technology Days 2020

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (DAN HAGENOW VIDEO CREATION) – Huntsinger Farms of Eau Claire has been selected to host the 2020 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days (WFTD) in Eau Claire County. The event is scheduled for July 21st – 23rd, 2020.

Huntsinger Farms and its subsidiary Silver Spring Foods, Inc. was founded by Ellis Huntsinger, who is nationally recognized as a pioneer in Horseradish farming, in 1929. Still family-owned by Huntsinger’s granddaughter Nancy Bartusch and two great-grandsons, Eric and Ryan Rygg, Huntsinger Farms is now the world’s largest grower and processor of horseradish.

They use a five to seven year crop rotation of 1400 acres of corn, 2100 acres of soybeans, and 310 acres of snap beans, to support the production of 700 acres of horseradish. They are vertically integrated with Silver Spring Foods, Inc. and grow and harvest over 7.5 million pounds of horseradish per year. Crews harvest horseradish in the spring and fall after plants have been in the ground about 12-24 months. “Hosting the 2020 Eau Claire County Farm Technology Days is a once in a lifetime honor for Huntsinger Farms and the Huntsinger Family. Farm Technology Days will give us a unique opportunity to share our knowledge and experience farming this specialty crop,” said Eric Rygg.

