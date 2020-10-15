Move to new Wisconsin State Hemp Plan postponed, pilot program extended

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin won’t yet transition to its new Wisconsin State Hemp Plan, but will instead remain in its pilot research program for another year.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection announced the decision on Thursday, saying that Congressional action earlier this month extended the authority of states to operate hemp pilot research programs through the end of September 2021.

Due to this, DATCP says it is in the process of extending the current hemp program operated under the authority of the 2014 Farm Bill to September 30, 2021.

Under state law, DATCP must regulate the Wisconsin hemp industry to the extent required under federal law and in a manner that allows the greatest opportunity to “plant, grow, cultivate, harvest, produce, sample, test, process, transport, transfer, take possession of, sell, import, and export hemp in this state to the greatest extent allowed under federal law.”

DATCP says it has determined that the hemp research program currently provides Wisconsin’s hemp industry the greatest opportunity at this time, adding that they’ve made the decision to continue implementing the state hemp program under the authority of the 2014 Farm Bill instead of operating under the authority of the 2018 Farm Bill and the federal Interim Final Rule.

“With support from Wisconsin’s hemp industry, DATCP continues to focus on ways to best

serve and support the hemp grower and processor communities,” DATCP says in a release. “To ensure program continuity, DATCP must promulgate a new emergency rule in order to extend the current hemp program in Wisconsin. The new emergency rule will convert the current Pilot Program licenses and registrations to licenses and registrations under this continuing Hemp Program. This no-fee conversion will occur automatically without any action necessary by licensees. When available, more information about the emergency rule will be posted at hemp.wi.gov.”

