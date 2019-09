(WFRV) – Shillcox Shamrock Lines is a family-owned farm in northeast Wisconsin located south of De Pere.



They are hosting an Open House on September 29th from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm.



It is open to the public and free of charge.



Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the alpaca lifestyle by getting up close to them.



Find full details and directions at http://shillcoxalpacas.com/