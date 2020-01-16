Produce inspections prepare growers for new federal rules

(WFRV) – This year the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will begin inspecting smaller produce growers, to help them comply with new federal food safety regulations.

Inspectors found while visiting large operations in 2019, most of these rules are common sense.

The rules are first major food safety changes for produce growers since the 1930s.

There are an estimated 1,100 farms in Wisconsin that will need to comply with these new safety rules.

To find out if your operation is impacted, and for details on setting up a readiness review, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/SafeWIProduceCoverage.aspx