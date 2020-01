(WFRV) – Registration is now open for the 5th annual Farmer Roundtable on Friday, January 31st at Liberty Hall in Kimberly.

The event is for farmers in northeast WI to learn more about soil health practices that can both improve their farm and water quality in the region.

To see a full schedule and register for the event visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fox-watershed-farmer-roundtable-tickets-82853993525