Proudly Wisconsin Dairy: A Celebration of June Dairy Month

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – June is a time for Wisconsinites to come together to celebrate and share their pride for Americas’ Dairyland.

In addition to buying products labeled with “Proudly Wisconsin Cheese” and “Proudly Wisconsin Dairy” badges, there are a number of special events to attend.

From a breakfast on the farm events, to Brewers days devoted to farmers, you can find all the happenings at HoorayWisconsinDairy.com

To find out more about how farmers checkoff dollars are being spent, to promote the products made in Wisconsin visit WisconsinDairy.org