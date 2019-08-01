Saving the Friday Fish Fry



GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A non-profit is paving the way for local fish farming families to once again harvest perch in our state.



The decline of the wild fish population started in the 1980’s and has not rebounded. Almost 100% of the perch on your plate at the local supper club is imported from Canada.



Now, a few tanks in an old military building could be the key to a new industry.

The Farmory has successfully hatched yellow perch in the first commercial, bio-secure, yellow perch fish hatchery in the state of Wisconsin.

By just the second year of operations, the hatchery will produce 500,000 yellow perch fingerlings per year. These fingerlings will be sold to aquaculture or aquaponics farms in our region with the aim of rebuilding perch stock across the region.



