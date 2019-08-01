Signup Underway for Market Facilitation Program

(WFRV) – Millaine Wells has your agriculture headlines including: 


Applying for the Market Facilitation Program  

The Market Facilitation Program (MFP) provides assistance to farmers and ranchers with commodities directly impacted by unjustified foreign retaliatory tariffs, resulting in the loss of traditional export markets. Assistance is available for agricultural producers of non-specialty crops, dairy, hogs, and specialty crops.

Download your application here: https://www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/market-facilitation-program/index

Counseling available through the Wisconsin Farm Center  

Contact the Wisconsin Farm Center at 1-800-942-2474 or see their resources online at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/FarmCenterOverview.aspx

Getting a second opinion on your fiances 

Experts from Greenstone Farm Credit explain how to be innovative with your finances.

