Tour one of the largest greenhouses in the United States

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WFRV / WSYR-TV) — It is the largest single build for the Canadian company Mastronardi Produce, which sell its fruits & vegetables under the Sunset brand.

WFRV’s sister station WSYR got one of the first tours inside the facility and found row after row of strawberry plants, several thousands growing at once.

It’s thanks to the climate control system in the greenhouse where it is 65-degrees during the day and then brought down to about 45 to 50-degrees at night, ideal growing conditions for strawberries.

Nic Helderman is the general manager of Green Empire Farms in Oneida, and knows a little something about indoor farming, having grown up in the world capital of greenhouse growing, Holland.

“For local New York people that have not seen greenhouses like this, it’s going to be just a very interesting experience to see fresh fruits and vegetables, strawberries in this case, year round just growing in New York,” he says.

A greenhouse currently under construction in Kentucky will be the nations largest once complete.

It will begin shipping 45 million pounds of produce, mainly tomatoes, annually when it opens this summer.