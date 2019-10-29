Weekly Crop Progress Report

(WFRV) – Wisconsin had 4.0 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending October 27, 2019, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Soaking rains on Monday started this week off with yet another unwanted bump to soil moistures. However, with winter incoming, farmers had little choice but to harvest corn and soybeans in spite of poor field conditions. Rutting, soil compaction, and stuck machinery were reportedly still widespread as farmers battled the relentless mud. Overnight lows fell into the low 20s early on Friday morning, ending the growing season for most of Wisconsin.

The corn silage and alfalfa harvests were wrapping up and soybeans were coming off the fields wherever possible. Corn was being combined for high moisture grain with a few reports of dry grain harvest beginning. Corn grain moisture content at harvest averaged 27 percent this week compared to 20 percent last year. Dairies were racing to empty their manure pits as fields were cleared.

Topsoil moisture condition was rated 0 percent very short, 0 percent short, 66 percent adequate and 34 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 0 percent very short, 0 percent short, 63 percent adequate and 37 percent surplus.

Ninety-seven percent of corn has reached the dough stage. Ninety-three percent of corn was dented. Seventy-four percent of corn was reported mature, 27 days behind last year and 19 days behind the 5-year average. Harvest of corn for grain was 13 percent complete, 21 days behind last year and 15 days behind the average. Corn condition was 63 percent good to excellent, unchanged from last week. Corn for silage harvest was 81 percent complete, 25 days behind last year and 18 days behind the average.

Leaves were coloring on 97 percent of the state’s soybeans. Plants were dropping leaves on 93 percent of soybeans, 15 days behind the average. Soybean harvest was 46 percent complete, 4 day behind last year and 11 days behind the average. Soybean condition was 64 percent good to excellent, down 2 percentage points from last week.

Winter wheat was 69 percent planted, 10 days behind last year and 13 days behind the average. Forty-one percent of winter wheat had emerged, 14 days behind the average.

Oats were 96 percent harvested.

Potatoes were reported 93 percent harvested, 4 days behind last year and 10 days behind the average.

The fourth cutting of alfalfa hay was 84 percent complete, 27 days behind the average.

Fall tillage was reported as 20 percent complete, 6 days behind last year and 15 days behind the average.

Pasture condition was rated 51 percent in good to excellent condition, down 1 percentage point from last week.

Read the full report at: https://www.nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Wisconsin/Publications/Crop_Progress_&_Condition/2019/WICP-102719.pdf