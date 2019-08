(WFRV) – Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation President Jim Holte announced his retirement from the WFBF board of directors.

He has served as president since 2012.



Holte grows corn soybeans and alfalfa south of elk mound. He also raises beef steers.



His retirement begins December 9.

Millaine Wells recently spoke with him about the top issues facing Wisconsin Farmers. Check out this interview for his take on trade, immigration and more.