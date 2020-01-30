Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair

(WFRV) – Cayley Vande Berg, the 2020 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs, joins Millaine Wells for a conversation about her passion for agriculture.

She was awarded the title at the annual Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention in Wisconsin Dells.

A field of 36 contestants competed for the title.

Vande Berg representing the Fond du Lac County Fair, took home the crown.

The 20 year old will travel throughout the state promoting the educational, agricultural, social, cultural and commercial opportunities available at Wisconsin’s fairs.

Vande Berg will serve a one-year term, and her responsibilities include appearances at fairs and events throughout the state, working with media, and promoting the importance of Wisconsin’s fair and agriculture industries.

She will also serve as an ambassador of the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair, which will take place August 6-16 at State Fair Park in West Allis.