Workshop: Supporting Farmers During Challenging Times

(WFRV) – With the incredibly challenging financial and emotional situation plaguing the majority of farm families in our communities, UW-Extension Brown, Kewaunee, Door, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano Counties will be hosting “Supporting Farmers During Challenging Times” on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Tundra Lodge, Green Bay.

There will be two sessions: 9:00 am – 11:30 am for agribusiness professionals and agency staff; and 12:30 pm – 3:00 pm for producers and farmers.

AGRIBUSINESS PROFESSIONALS AND AGENCY STAFF SECTION

Hardening Your Client’s Business – Dr. Mark Stephenson, Director of Dairy Policy Analysis, UW-Madison Division of Extension

Producer Panel – Experiences and tips about working with clients exiting/transitioning to a different enterprise

Wisconsin’s Changing Weather – Impact on Wisconsin Agriculture – Jerry Clark, Agriculture Agent, Chippewa County Division of Extension

PRODUCERS AND FARMERS SECTION

Hardening Your Business – Dr. Mark Stephenson, Director of Dairy Policy Analysis, UW-Madison Division of Extension

Producer Panel – Adapting to the “New Normal” – Local producers discuss adjusting to life after farming or transitioning to a different enterprise.

Wisconsin’s Changing Weather – Impact on Wisconsin Agriculture – Jerry Clark, Agriculture Agent, Chippewa County Division of Extension

The meetings are open to all individuals wishing to learn more on how to support their farm families and clientele.

Kindly RSVP by January 15 if you plan to participate. For more information, please visit https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/dairy/events/supporting-farmers-during-challenging-times-7/



To register, please visit https://supportingfarmers.eventbrite.com or contact one of the following county agriculture extension agents: Brown Co: Liz Binversie, 920.391.4612; Kewaunee Co: Aerica Bjurstrom, 920.388.7138; Marinette Co: Scott Reuss, 715.732.7510; Outagamie Co: Sarah Grotjan, 920.832.5129; Shawano Co: Kimberly Schmidt, 715.526.6136.