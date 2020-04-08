Skip to content
Midwest Farm
Helicopter used to survey depth to bedrock in northeast Wisconsin
Video
Milk Price Outlook for 2021
Video
Well-being network Wello working to get more local foods to schools
Video
Life on the Farm: Taking stock of your feed inventory
Video
Extended Forecast 1/9
Video
More Midwest Farm Headlines
Duck eggs grow in popularity, Denmark farm meets demand
Video
WPS cancels 2021 Farm Show
Video
DATCP launches virtual support groups for Wisconsin farmers
Video
Current Alice in Dairyland to serve “second term”
Tractor hit from behind, driver dies at scene in Manitowoc Co.
A look back at 2020 weather headlines
Video
Understanding milk price fluctuations and negative PPD
Video
Life on the Farm: Midwest Market Management
Video
New Agriscience barn in Luxemburg-Casco School District
Video
Farm Family: Ebert Enterprises
Midwest Farm Weekly
Remarkable Women
Sunday Mass on WFRV Local 5
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Storm Team 5 Skyview Network
Coronavirus News
Virtual 'Cornered' next for Green Bay theater
After record-breaking spike in COVID-19 deaths, DHS reports 1 virus-related death
Gallery
Chinese city reports coronavirus found on ice cream
Personality fills Peninsula Players' online history series
Video
Life on the Farm: Taking stock of your feed inventory
Video
Life on the Farm: Midwest Market Management
Video
Life on the Farm: Benefits of spreading lime
Video
Life on the Farm: Tillage tips
Video
Life on the Farm: Enroll at FVTC
Video
2 arrested, 6 ejected, 1 hospitalized during Saturday’s Green Bay Packers game
Kenosha sergeant killed in Northern Wisconsin snowmobile crash
Free COVID-19 vaccinations reach Green Bay, register by texting COVID
Wausau father charged with homicide in his infant’s death
Oshkosh family requests birthday cards for one of the oldest COVID-19 survivors
Video
Your Local Election HQ
Four Wisconsin lawmakers wanted off committee for asking VP Pence not to certify election results
Georgia Rep. Greene says she plans to file articles of impeachment against Biden
What’s next after the House impeachment vote?
Local Sports
High School Sports Xtra: Notre Dame rolls in Game of the Week; Ashwaubenon pulls big upset
Video
High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Ashwaubenon Team of the Week
Video
High School Sports Xtra: Dorn breaks Seymour boys record
Video
High School Hoops: Ashwaubenon upsets De Pere, favorites hold court in NEC
Video
Dorn becomes Seymour boy's all-time leading scorer, St. Mary Catholic & Lourdes Academy cruise
Video
GREEN BAY NATION 1/13/21: HERE COME THE RAMS
Video