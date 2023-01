(WFRV) – Are you curious how cover crops can help a farm reach its operational goals? What about incorporating grazing into a cash grain operation?

Farmers can learn from other farmers about what is working, and what is not at the Winnebago Waterways Farmer Roundtable.

The event is on February 15th, 2023 at Brighton Acres in Oshkosh.

Learn about the full day and register at https://fwwa.org/watershed-recovery/soil-health-in-progress-2/2023-wwfarmer-roundtable-attend/