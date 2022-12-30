The Wisconsin Honey Producers Association is proud to announce that Kaelyn Sumner of Cecil, Wisconsin was selected as the 2023 Wisconsin Honey Queen at their annual convention held in Brookfield, WI. Kaelyn is the daughter of Robert and Traci Sumner of Cecil, Wisconsin. A graduate of Pulaski High School, Kaelyn is currently a junior at Kansas State University, majoring in Agricultural Education with minors in Food Science and Entomology.

Kaelyn will spend the rest of this year promoting the beekeeping industry in Wisconsin. She is available to speak with civic groups and to appear at fairs, festivals, and farmers markets. She will also give presentations in schools about honeybees and the beekeeping industry. In January 2024, Kaelyn will represent Wisconsin at the American Honey Queen competition at the American Beekeeping Federation Convention in New Orleans. Louisiana.

Follow Queen Kaelyn’s activities on Facebook at Wisconsin Honey Queen Program.