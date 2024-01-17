World Dairy Expo has announced the eight individuals selected to serve as associate judges of Expo’s 2024 Dairy Cattle Show. Nominated by the official judge and approved by a committee of Expo exhibitors, these individuals bring a global perspective to this world-renowned event. The Dairy Cattle Show will be in Madison, Wisconsin, Sunday, September 29 through Friday, October 4.

The complete slate of individuals who will serve as judges at World Dairy Expo 2024 and the dates of the respective show are as follows:

International Ayrshire Show: Monday, September 30

Official: Brandon Ferry, Hilbert, Wis.

Associate: Michelle Upchurch, Hebron, Ill.

International Brown Swiss Show: Tuesday, October 1 and Wednesday, October 2

Official: Phillip Topp, Botkins, Ohio

Associate: Kaleb Kruse, Dyersville, Iowa

International Guernsey Show: Wednesday, October 2 and Thursday, October 3

Official: Lynn Harbaugh, Marion, Wis.

Associate: Herby Lutz, Chester, S.C.

International Holstein Show: Thursday, October 3 and Friday, October 4

Official: Jamie Black, Batavia, N.Y.

Associate: Aaron Eaton, Marietta, N.Y.

International Junior Holstein Show: Sunday, September 29

Official: Mandi Bue, Freedom, Wis.

Associate: John Erbsen, Lanark, Ill.

International Jersey Show: Monday, September 30 and Tuesday, October 1

Official: Ryan Krohlow, Poynette, Wis.

Associate: Jean Philippe Charest, Saint Alexandre, Quebec, Canada

International Milking Shorthorn Show: Monday, September 30 and Tuesday, October 1

Official: Chris Lahmers. Marysville, Ohio

Associate: Mike Maier, Stitzer, Wis.

International Red & White Show: Wednesday, October 2 and Thursday, October 3

Official: Kevin Doeberiener, West Salem, Ohio

Associate: Adam Hodgins, Kincardine, Ontario, Canada