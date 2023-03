(WFRV) – Brown County’s 4-H program is planning a summer full of camp fun.

There are programs for a wide variety of interests and ages.

You do not have to be a current 4-H member to participate, though the goal is to spark an interest in the program and a lifetime of learning.

Learn more at https://www.browncountywi.gov/departments/extension-brown-county/4-h-youth-development/brown-county-4-h-summer-camp-2023/