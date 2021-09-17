800 pound pumpkin giving Casco farmer a giant reason to smile

(WFRV) – Hillside Apples in Casco is known for its bounty of fall flavors. From the bright red apples to pumpkins for cooking and decorating, they are a favorite stop this time of year.

Nestled among the acres of jack-o-lantern pumpkins, you will find a very special plot.

The owner is trying his hand at growing giant pumpkins, and he’s having an 800-pound success.

He shares some advice for people looking to get started in the hobby, most importantly joining the Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers Association.