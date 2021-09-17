800 pound pumpkin giving Casco farmer a giant reason to smile

Midwest Farm

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Hillside Apples in Casco is known for its bounty of fall flavors. From the bright red apples to pumpkins for cooking and decorating, they are a favorite stop this time of year.

Nestled among the acres of jack-o-lantern pumpkins, you will find a very special plot.

The owner is trying his hand at growing giant pumpkins, and he’s having an 800-pound success.

He shares some advice for people looking to get started in the hobby, most importantly joining the Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers Association.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Volleyball: Notre Dame, Freedom win key conference games

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Challenges

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Time to Get Social

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21: Motor City Kitties

Green Bay Nation 9/15/21 - What happened in Jacksonville