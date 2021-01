(WFRV) – Farm Bureau played a big role in addressing farmers’ needs in the new COVID-19 relief package.

In addition to changes to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to include more access for people who are self-employed, the new relief package also address shortfalls for contract livestock and poultry producers.

You can read more about the stimulus at https://www.fb.org/market-intel/whats-in-the-new-covid-19-relief-package-for-agriculture