(WFRV) – She was not raised on a farm, but Emilie Berner is an incredible advocate for the agriculture industry.

The is serving as the 2023 Miss Wisconsin United States Agriculture. She is only adding to her resume, which also includes serving as the West De Pere FFA chapter’s president.

She joined Millaine Wells to chat about her passion for farming and how she got involved at such a young age.

Learn more about the Miss United States Agriculture program at https://missunitedstatesagriculture.com/