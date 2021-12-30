Ag Day at the Capitol Set For January 26

MADISON – Ag Day at the Capitol will be held Jan. 26 at the Monona Terrace in Madison. This event is the largest gathering of farmers from across the state representing a variety of farm groups to learn more about issues impacting Wisconsin agriculture and meet with their state legislators.

“Wisconsin Farm Bureau is proud to host this legislative day with many other agricultural groups to get farmers’ voices heard at the Capitol,” said WFBF President Kevin Krentz. “As members of the agricultural community, we need to make time to engage with legislators and decision-makers across the state and this event is the perfect way to do so.”

Registration will begin at 11 a.m. with the program starting at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served followed by issue briefings and time for attendees to visit their legislators in the Capitol. It is important that attendees call the offices of their legislators in advance to schedule an appointment between 3 and 5 p.m. for Wednesday, January 26.

Due to Dane County ordinances for COVID-19 mitigation, masks will be required for this event and other provisions may also be required and details are subject to change.

Register for Ag Day at the Capitol by visiting https://bit.ly/2022AgDayRegistration. The cost is $30 per person before Jan. 19. Registrations on or after Jan. 20 and at-the-door attendees will cost $60.

Rural Mutual Insurance Company and GROWMARK Inc. are major sponsors of the event. Co-sponsors of the event, with Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, include the Dairy Business Association, Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association, Wisconsin Corn Growers Association, Wisconsin Hemp Alliance, Wisconsin Pork Association, Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, Wisconsin Soybean Association and the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association.