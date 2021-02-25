Agricultural Safety Awareness Program Week Feb. 28 – March 6

MADISON – Wisconsin Farm Bureau will be joining Farm Bureau members across the nation in celebrating Agricultural Safety Awareness Program Week during Feb. 28-March 6.

This year’s ASAP Week theme is ‘Driving Safety Home.’

“Farm safety and mental health are always top priority, but both come front and center as we recognize national Agricultural Safety Awareness Program Week,” said Wisconsin Farm Bureau President Kevin Krentz. “As we approach the busy planting season, we also encourage farmers to check and maintain all safety mechanisms.”

Starting on Monday, March 1, visit WFBF’s Facebook page for farm safety content throughout the week.

A different safety focus will be highlighted by American Farm Bureau, Wisconsin Farm Bureau and the U.S. Ag Centers on social media:

Monday, March 1 – Famer Roadway Safety

Tuesday, March 2 – Caretaker Support

Wednesday, March 3 – General Farmer Wellness

Thursday, March 4 – Mental Health

Friday, March 5 – Community Roadway Safety

Wisconsin farmers and residents are encouraged to ‘Like’ Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation on Facebook to learn more about each of the daily themes.

