OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- On Tuesday, July 6, the 'Live at the Leach" concert at the Leach Amphitheater has been canceled due to the high chance of severe weather and high heat index. The concert has been postponed to Tuesday, August 17 according to officials.

Event organizers stated that safety is their primary concern and are excited for the upcoming events scheduled at the Leach Amphitheater.