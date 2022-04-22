(WFRV) – We continue to profile the group of young women competing to become the next Alice in Dairyland.

Amber Cafferty grew up on her family’s dairy and poultry farm in western Wisconsin, where many of her childhood memories included summer days training heifers for the county fair, unloading small hay bales, and feeding calves with her siblings.

Growing up, she was active in 4-H and FFA, which helped develop her love for agriculture into lifelong leadership and communication skills.

Cafferty attended the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities, where she was involved in the Gopher Club, Beta of Clovia sorority, National Grocers Association, and Agriculture Education and Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow Club. Internships with Minnesota 4-H – Wright County, The Dairy Alliance, and the Minnesota State Fair Competition Department allowed her to further develop her agriculture knowledge.

Cafferty graduated in May 2019 with bachelor’s degrees in agricultural communications and marketing and animal science. After graduation, she returned to her family’s farm before accepting a full-time position with Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin as a marketing and development coordinator.

“It is an honor to be a top Alice in Dairyland candidate,” said Cafferty. “As Alice, I will strive to be the role model she was for me growing up as well as cherish the opportunity to share the story of Wisconsin’s diverse agricultural commodities and the producers who make it possible.”