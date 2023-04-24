(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has announced the six top candidates to become the 76th Alice in Dairyland. The candidates are Ashley Hagenow, Shannon Lamb, Lydia Luebke, Jackie Rosenbush, Charitee Seebecker and Jodie Weyland.

Ashley Hagenow, Poynette, is a senior at the University of Minnesota and will graduate this May with a degree in agricultural communication and marketing with minors in animal science and agricultural and food business management.

Growing up, she was very active in 4-H and FFA. During college, Hagenow was involved in Agriculture Future of America, the National Agri-Marketing Association, the Gopher Dairy Club, and the University of Minnesota dairy challenge and dairy judging teams.

Hagenow held various internships throughout college, gaining experiences with CHS, Curious Plot marketing agency, CLUTCH marketing agency, Progressive Dairy, and World Dairy Expo.